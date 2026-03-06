The Chicago Blackhawks swung a trade with the Edmonton Oilers that netted them a 2027 first-round pick and forward Andrew Mangiapane recently. Mangiapane joins Chicago after a tumultuous tenure with the Oilers. He signed with Edmonton in the summer, but things simply did not work out for him in Alberta.

Mangiapane had control over his future, as well. He has a no-trade clause in his contract, and could have held out for another opportunity. Instead, he elected to join Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks midseason. And it doesn't seem as if this was a particularly hard decision for him to make.

“It was a little tough sledding there in Edmonton. I'm happy to get out and have a nice restart and be with a good organization here,” Mangiapane said, via Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Article Continues Below

Mangiapane has seven goals and 14 points in 52 games with Edmonton this season. These totals are significantly lower than what he's shown in he past. He is usually reliable for 15-20 goals in a year. And he does have a 35-goal campaign under his belt.

The Blackhawks are hoping to find some value in Mangiapane. They are outside of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at this time. A resurgence for Mangiapane could provide opportunities for him to either help Chicago contend next season or join a contender at next year's NHL Trade Deadline.

Mangiapane is ready for a fresh start after an unfortunate run in Edmonton. It will certainly be interesting to see how this all unfolds. Chicago returns to the ice on Friday night against the Vancouver Canucks.