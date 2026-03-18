Nebraska has been working towards the 2026 campaign, with pre-season workouts as they prepare to open spring practice. Matt Rhule and Nebraska need to replace Emmett Johnson, who declared for the NFL Draft.

As Nebraska looks to find contributors from the backfield, there has been a surprise, according to Pete Nakos of On3.

Jamal Rule, a true freshman, “has been the story of the spring,” according to Nakos. Rule is an early enrollee, coming in from Charlotte Christian as a three-star recruit. He comes in with a slightly smaller frame, but has already bulked up since joining the Cornhuskers, now over 210 pounds. He is expected to contribute as a true freshman.

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Rule was a dominant back in high school. As a junior, he ran for 1,236 yards in just seven games, averaging over 170 yards per game, and scoring 15 touchdowns. He continued the dominance in his senior year, running for 1,362 yards and 16 scores. He also added to his receiving game, bringing in 25 receptions for 327 yards and a score.

Nebraska is replacing almost all of its production from the backfield this year. Johnson took 251 carries for 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns last year. The top returning running backs are Mekhi Nelson and Kwintern Ives. Nelson ran the ball just 27 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Ives ran the ball 20 times for 133 yards and two scores.

Nebraska also did not bring in a running back in the transfer portal, while they lost Kenneth Williams and Jamarion Parker in the portal. This opens the way for a freshman, such as Rule, to make an immediate impact for the Cornhuskers in 2026.