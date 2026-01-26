The Chicago Blackhawks have not played great hockey as of late, losing five of their last seven games. These struggles have come even though Connor Bedard has returned from injury. While Bedard is back in the lineup, he has not played well since his return, and now head coach Jeff Blashill is getting honest about the play of his star.

“Yeah, I think he’d be the first to tell you, since he’s been back, I think there have been moments when he’s going good and moments where he hasn’t. That’s the ebb and flow of reality at times of the year. That’s what happens with guys sometimes. You’re out a long time, and it’s hard to get your mojo back sometimes. He’s just working his mojo back. We’ve got to play with the lines. Maybe that’s hurt him, not having consistency there,” Blashill said about Bedard after the Blackhawks lost 5-1 to the Florida Panthers, according to Bruce Miles of NHL.com.

Bedard struggled again in the game with the Panthers. He played 17:41 in the game, with three shots. He did not have a point and had a minus-three plus/minus rating.

In his eight games since his return from injury, Bedard has found the back of the net just once, while adding three helpers. Further, he has a minus-six plus/minus rating. That is a sharp contrast when compared to how he was playing before the injury. In the eight games before going down with injury, he lit the lamp five times while adding six assists. Further, he had an even plus/minus rating.

The Blackhawks are now 21-23-8 on the campaign. That places them in sixth place in the Central Division and five points out of a playoff spot. The Hawks will hope that Bedard can return to his pre-injury form as they return to the ice on Tuesday night, visiting the Minnesota Wild.