The shock on social media from the Edmonton Oilers sending a first-round pick, along with Andrew Mangiapane, to the Chicago Blackhawks for Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach could be one of the more significant reactions to the 2026 trade deadline. It wasn't the most well-received deal because of the first-round pick, but to get out from under Mangiapane's contract, Kyle Davidson felt it had to be the price.

The initial reaction might die down a little after seeing that the Colorado Avalanche spent a first-round pick to acquire Nicolas Roy from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Roy, like Dickinson, is a bottom-six defensive center with a Stanley Cup pedigree and offensive deficiencies. Dickinson doesn't have the Stanley Cup under his belt, but he can add a bit more offense, which the Oilers will welcome given their past depth scoring issues.

Dickinson may not have won a Stanley Cup, but he was part of the Dallas Stars' run to the finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the bubble. That postseason wasn't under the same pressure as what he'll experience in Edmonton, but he showed he can elevate his game to play a role.

Adding Colton Dach to the deal won't do much to move the needle for the Oilers. He is a physical 6-foot-4 forward who doesn't do much more than hit, which the Oilers are already overpaying Trent Frederic to do. Dach does have more points than Frederic, but that says more about Frederic's lack of production than anything else.

It has been a rough year for Mangiapane, but the 29-year-old still has some tread left on the tires. If he can rediscover his game and give the Blackhawks a middle-six winger for a few years, it'd be worth the risk, and to also get a first-round pick.

Jason Dickinson's impact after Oilers trade

The most significant problem for Oilers fans is going to be the lack of starpower at this year's trade deadline. The fans went into the week dreaming of a bigger acquisition, like Jordan Binnington, to help the goaltending situation, or even a right-shot defender who could move the needle, like Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Instead, they ended up with Dickinson and Murphy.

Before jumping all over Bowman, the consideration has to be that he wasn't working with many assets to move or cap space to spend. The improvements might be underwhelming, given some flaws in the team's roster, but Dickinson could be a solid defensive depth center the team will need as they advance through the Western Conference playoffs.

It's hard to spin this trade into a negative until everyone sees what Dickinson can do for the Oilers. However, it's the events leading up to this trade that could come back to haunt Bowman and the front office.

Final Oilers, Blackhawks trade grades

The Oilers signed Frederic to a long-term extension this past summer to play the role they now need Dickinson to fill. That didn't work out, which is a black hole for their cap. Then, they signed Mangiapane, which also didn't work out, and they had to attach a first-round pick in this deal to clear that space. Bowman did the best that he could in this deal, but it all could've been avoided if he hadn't made all those mistakes leading up to it.

The Blackhawks do well here, adding some assets that could be valuable. Mangiapane is still in his 20s and could be a contributor if he rediscovers his game. With Dickinson's contract expiring, Davidson made the most of a bad situation for the Oilers, and other teams around the league might be kicking themselves for not doing the same.

Oilers grade: D

Blackhawks grade: A-