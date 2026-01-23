Chicago Blackhawks forward Oliver Moore had a 21st birthday to remember — and a bloody face to show for it.

On Thursday night, Moore, who was selected by the Blackhawks in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft after Connor Bedard, decided to pick a fight against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin in the second period. However, his audacity to go at it against a much bigger man didn't end up very well for him, as Nikishin peppered Moore with punches, knocking down the birthday boy to the ice.

Moore could be seen with a smile on his face as he skated off the ice following his fight with Nikishin.

Alexander Nikishin with a HEAVY hit on Nick Lardis, then drops the gloves with Oliver Moore 😳 pic.twitter.com/YiPFlvD7I4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 23, 2026

He kept up that light mood after the game. After all, aside from his birthday, he also scored the game-winning goal in the shootout for the Blackhawks, who came away with a 4-3 victory at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

No better way for Oliver Moore to celebrate his 21st birthday than with a shootout winner! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/3j0H6yMdeA — NHL (@NHL) January 23, 2026

“Not the first person to make a bad decision on his 21st birthday,” said Moore, via Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Moore, who entered the game with five goals and 10 assists on the season, admitted as well that he punched above his weight, literally.

“He’s a big boy. And Russian. I actually talked to him a little bit. He said it was his first fight. Can’t buy that,” added Moore.

The Blackhawks are gaining momentum again, having won two in a row following a three-game losing streak.

At 21-22-7, Moore and Chicago will look to keep it going when they return home at United Center in Chicago to host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday and the reigning NHL Stanley Cup champions Florida Panthers on Sunday.