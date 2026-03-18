In about a month, Oba Femi will face Brock Lesnar in a marquee match at WWE WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada, potentially pushing him to new heights as a rising star in the promotion.

His takedown of Lesnar from the Mar. 16 edition of Monday Night RAW went viral, as he manhandled the “Beast Incarnate.” After laying Lesnar out with a powerbomb, he placed his foot on his chest and pointed at the WrestleMania 42 sign, indicating he was answering Lesnar's open challenge.

Then, the following day on Tuesday, Mar. 17, Femi took to Instagram to share pictures of their interaction. He then made a bold promise about the segment.

“The Point to the Mania sign hasn’t meant this much in a long time,” Femi claimed.

He has about a month to prepare to back it up. Surely, over the coming weeks, Lesnar and Femi will continue going at it to build to their match.

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi at WWE WrestleMania 42

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During the Feb. 23, 2026, edition of RAW, Lesnar (alongside Paul Heyman) issued an open challenge for WrestleMania 42. This meant that any Superstar brave enough could challenge him to a match.

A few weeks later, he reemerged from a brief hiatus to confront Seth Rollins. It initially appeared Rollins and Lesnar were going to interact again at WrestleMania.

However, Femi would interrupt them, and as Rollins left the ring, Lesnar was hit with a powerbomb by Femi to a raucous response from the crowd.

They will get to settle their differences on the Grandest Stage of Them All. It's unknown which night the match will take place, but fans will have to take note whenever it is slated.

Lesnar may be on the last legs of his career, making Femi one of his potential final opponents. He made his return to WWE at SummerSlam in August 2025 after a two-year hiatus. Lesnar and Femi briefly crossed paths at the 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Lesnar got the best of that exchange, eliminating Femi from the battle royal.