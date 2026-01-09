On Thursday, the scheduled game between the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat was postponed due to a condensation issue at the United Center. However, that is not impeding on the Chicago Blackhawks game against the Washington Capitals on Friday.

On Friday, it was confirmed that the Blackhawks intend to skate around before the game, per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

Before Thursday's unwelcomed chaos, the Blackhawks had played at the United Center against the St. Louis Blues and won 7-3 on Wednesday. Several factors contributed to the delay in the Bulls/Heat game. Among those were unusually warm temperatures, rainy weather, humidity, and moisture from the Blackhawks/Blues game.

Article Continues Below

Thus, the court at the United Center was slick and not in pristine condition. The fans had to wait two hours while the staff mopped the floors, and the players on the sidelines were getting restless. During the delay, the Bulls mascot, Benny the Bull, and the Heat's Tyler Herro were going at it. Players were also getting shots up and trying to stay loose if the game was going to commence.

Ultimately, the NBA decided to postpone the game. A rescheduled date for the Bulls/Heat game has yet to be determined. On Saturday, the Bulls are set to play the Dallas Mavericks at the United Center.

Currently, the Blackhawks are 18-18-7 and have won their last four games. At home, they have a 10-8-4 record. The United Center has been the home for the Blackhawks and Bulls since 1995. Before then, they had played at the old Chicago Stadium.