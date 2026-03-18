Dennis Schroder started the season with the Sacramento Kings, and the hope was that they would be a competitive team in a loaded Western Conference. That did not happen early, and at the trade deadline, the Kings made the decision to trade Schroder and Keon Ellis to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and both players are in a better position to compete.

For Schroder, his time in Kings was not what he expected, and he recently opened up about how the organization broke its word.

“But I have to say one thing: with Sacramento, with Christie, it’s extremely difficult right now,” Schroder said on the Golden Hoops Podcast. “I don’t want to build contact there right now, because the situation was extremely difficult, and I think what they said and what they did simply were not—uh, it just wasn’t the same, and that really, well, what does ‘hurt’ mean? I’m in a better situation now. But when someone says something, I’m always a fan of making sure we keep it that way. If I tell someone, ‘Hey, we’re going to do this and this,’ then I don’t suddenly go off to the right, you know? So, you should always keep your word, and unfortunately, the Sacramento Kings didn’t do that. And that’s a shame.

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“Of course I’m still grateful that they paid me and that they initially believed in the vision, and yeah, that’s why it’s still extremely difficult. But I think after the season, maybe we can sit down and talk about what bothered me, or rather what the situation was, why it is kind of the way it is now.”

It's uncertain what the Kings told Schroder, but it possibly could have been about his role on the team. In the 40 games that he played with the team, he only started in 14 of them, which may have rubbed him the wrong way, especially if they told him that he would start before the season.