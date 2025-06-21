The NHL world has awaited the return of Jonathan Toews for months. The three-time Stanley Cup champion has sought to return to the league for the first time since 2023. On Friday, we learned where the former Chicago Blackhawks captain will sign. Toews has agreed to terms with the Winnipeg Jets — his hometown team — on a contract for 2024-25.

Toews has already enjoyed a Hall of Fame career in the NHL. As mentioned, the former Blackhawks star won three Stanley Cups with Chicago. These came during the franchise's dynasty years in the early-to-mid-2010s. Moreover, he was recognized as one of the NHL's 100 greatest players during the league's centennial celebration in 2017.

Chicago was well aware of his impending return to the league, and they sent a classy message to their former captain on Friday.

“The entire Blackhawks organization would like to congratulate Jonathan and welcome him back to the NHL,” the team said. “The work he's done over the past two years to make his return is a testament to his resiliency and determination – the same qualities that our fans fell in love with and continue to define him as a player.”

“The NHL is better with Jonathan on the ice, and we’re excited to celebrate him when he returns to the United Center with Winnipeg this season,” they added on social media.

How much will Jonathan Toews make with the Jets?

As mentioned, Toews will sign a one-year contract with the Jets for the 2024-25 season. This deal has not been officially signed. It can't be officially registered until July 1, when the 2025-26 league year begins in the NHL. However, we did learn of the contract structure.

The Jets will pay the former Blackhawks captain a base $2 million salary, according to Sportsnet. This contract comes with several incentive bonuses. If all of these bonuses hit, he will receive $5 million on this deal.

“I’m grateful to be making my return to the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets,” said Toews in a statement. “It’s very special to come home and play in front of my family and friends in Manitoba. The Jets have been on the rise over the last few seasons and I’m eager to join the group and help however I can.”