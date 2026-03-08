As Team Dominican Republic goes through the World Baseball Classic, they'll be relying on the big bat of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. So will the Toronto Blue Jays, for almost the next two decades.

Guerrero came through for Team Dominican Republic in their matchup against Team Netherlands. After a two-run blast that put the team up 4-1, the first baseman couldn't help but flex. Neither could the Blue Jays.

OF COURSE he was going to wear the Home Run Jacket 😉 #PLAKATA pic.twitter.com/DPUQIzwtxZ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 8, 2026

With the Blue Jays signing Guerrero to a 14-year contract extension, he won't be leaving Toronto anytime soon. Much like Team Dominican Republic, they're expecting him to continue mashing bombs over the fence. If so, perhaps the Blue Jays come away with a World Series title.

Guerrero did everything he could in his run to the championship series in 2025. In his fifth-straight All-Star season, the first baseman hit .292 with 23 home runs and 84 RBIs. He went on to hit .529 with three home runs and nine RBIs in the ALDS before batting .385 with three long balls and three RBIs in the ALCS. During the World Series, Guerrero hit .333 with two home runs and three RBIs.

Over his entire seven years with the Blue Jays, Guerrero has hit .288 with 183 home runs and 591 RBIs. Alongside his All-Star nominations, he's also a two-time Silver Slugger, Gold Glove winner and Home Run Derby champion.

The Blue Jays plan to continue building their lineup around the superstar first baseman. In turn, Team Dominican Republic will be flying on his powerful at throughout the WBC. Both squads are hoping for more memorable moments like Guerrero's home run throughout their seasons.