The Chicago Bulls continue their road trip Sunday night when they face the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. Chicago enters the matchup with two wins in their last three and will be looking to continue the momentum against the 14-50 Kings.

However, they must do so with multiple crucial injuries, with Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, Jalen Smith and Patrick Williams all listed as questionable on the official injury report. Giddey and Buzelis are both managing right ankle sprains, while Smith and Williams are dealing with a left calf and right quadricep strain, respectively. Sacramento has a three-game losing streak to snap and are themselves dealing with a plethora of injuries.

Josh Giddey injury, Matas Buzelis status vs Kings

Giddey’s availability is a game-time decision. He did not feature in Chicago’s most-recent victory against the Phoenix Suns but delivered a double-double of 20 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in the two teams’ last meeting.

In his potential absence, Collin Sexton, who scored 30 against Phoenix, and Tre Jones will be expected to take up the bulk of the offensive load. Meanwhile, Buzelis had 27 points the last time these two teams met and also did not feature in Chicago’s last game. Regardless, fans will hope they have enough firepower to get another win, despite the potential absences.

After losing 11 consecutive games in February, the Bulls have won two of their last three. They are currently firmly out of playoff contention and need a sustained winning run to get back into the picture.

Further, the Kings have dropped 20 of their last 22 games, a stretch that has placed them firmly in the lottery race. They will also be without key players such as Domantas Sabonis, De'Andre Hunter and Zach LaVine, and might be looking at another loss at home.

Bulls injury report

Matas Buzelis: Questionable (Right ankle sprain)

Josh Giddey: Questionable (Right ankle sprain)

Jalen Smith: Questionable (Left calf strain)

Patrick Williams: Questionable (Right quadricep strain)

Zach Collins: Out (Right first toe surgery)

Noa Essengue: Out (Left shoulder surgery)

Jaden Ivey: Out (Left patellofemoral pain syndrome)

Mac McClung: Out (G League two-way assignment)

Anfernee Simons: Out (Left ulnar styloid fracture)

Kings injury report

Dylan Cardwell: Out (Left ankle sprain)

De’Andre Hunter: Out (Left eye retinal repair)

Zach LaVine: Out (Right fifth finger tendon repair)

Keegan Murray: Out (Left ankle sprain)

Domantas Sabonis: Out (Left knee meniscus repair)