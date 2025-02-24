The Chicago Blackhawks are not having a good season at this time. The Blackhawks entered the 4 Nations break near the bottom of the NHL. And they fired head coach Luke Richardson in an attempt to give the team some life. Unfortunately, it has not worked. Despite a milestone night for veteran Teuvo Teravainen, the Blackhawks lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night.

Teravainen scored the first goal of the game on Sunday at the United Center. However, two goals from Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson helped the visitors take control. In the end, Toronto skated away with a 5-2 victory away from home. After the game, Teravainen commented on his team's effort coming out of the 4 Nations break.

“It’s disappointing after a break,” Teravainen said, via NHL.com's Bruce Miles. “Need to come back and play some good hockey. Just a couple tough losses, back-to-back games. Just got to learn, see some video and get better.”

Blackhawks' Teuvo Teravainen reaches impressive milestone vs. Maple Leafs

The Blackhawks certainly wanted a win on Sunday night. However, it's a night Teuvo Teravainen may remember for a long time. As mentioned, the veteran forward scored Chicago's opening goal. This gave him 500 points for his NHL career.

“Turbo” has accomplished a fair few things over the course of his career. In fact, he won the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks back in 2015. In saying this, scoring 500 points in this league is no small feat. And he is certainly pleased to be in a position to contribute offensively to this extent.

“I would never think about it,” Teravainen said, via Miles. “When I came to the League, I just tried to play it game by game and enjoy the ride. It is pretty special. Makes me think I’ve been here for a while, I guess. Still feel young, but feels good, though.”

The Blackhawks traded Teravainen to the Carolina Hurricanes following the 2017-18 campaign. He spent nearly a decade in Carolina as they grew into the contenders we know them as now. He made the Eastern Conference Finals twice with Carolina. Once in 2019 and again in 2023. Unfortunately, they lost both times.

The veteran forward returned to the Blackhawks in 2024 NHL Free Agency. It's been a successful return to the Windy City for him, as well. Teravainen has 13 goals and 41 points for Chicago in 57 games. The Blackhawks are not contending for the postseason at this time. But Tervainen is going to be a key part in helping the franchise return to contender status.