The Chicago Blackhawks have a new head coach in Jeff Blashill. Blashill's arrival rings in what the team hopes is another era of championship glory. Chicago has rebuilt its roster since the late 2010s, and they feel they can finally turn the corner with Blashill and star forward Connor Bedard leading the way. The work toward this goal starts in 2025 NHL Free Agency.

Chicago had a horrific season in 2024-25. And they want to avoid a similar fate this upcoming season. As a result, the Blackhawks are expected to be aggressive this summer. They want to add a star next to Bedard to help take some of the workload off him. And they hope this superstar can help him come into his own as a star in his own right.

The Blackhawks have a number of options they can explore this summer. However, NHL Free Agency can be very deceptive. We head into it hyping up impact players who can make a difference on the ice. But those same players can completely fall off a cliff after signing a new contract.

Let's take a look at a nightmare scenario for Blashill's Blackhawks with 2025 NHL Free Agency less than a month away.

Mitch Marner rejects Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have been linked rather heavily to Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner in NHL Free Agency. And it makes sense why they have been linked to him. Marner will be the best free agent available if he makes it to July 1. At this point, all indications are that he will hit the open market.

Marner is one of the best players in the league. His 286 points over the last three seasons is good for eighth among NHL skaters, according to Evolving Hockey. He has more points in that span than the likes of Sidney Crosby, Auston Matthews, and Brayden Point.

Marner also ranks 11th in the league for WAR over the last three seasons. His WAR is higher than the likes of Point, Matthew Tkachuk, and Aleksander Barkov. This is a fantastic player who compares well with some of the best in the world.

The Blackhawks are skeptical of Marner's value on the open market. Still, he is exactly the sort of player they need. Unfortunately, in this scenario, he turns them down. Where he goes is unclear. He could go to a team like the Vegas Golden Knights, or join an up-and-coming team like the Detroit Red Wings. All that matters is that he is not taking his talents to the Windy City.

Chicago panics in NHL Free Agency

The Blackhawks need to turn their attention to the rest of the market in free agency. And in a sense, they end up panicking. There isn't another star like Marner on the open market. But they need a star, so they overpay to fill their holes.

One target could be veteran defender Aaron Ekblad. He is a good fit for the team, but he is likely to receive a sizable chunk of change this summer. Another player they could target is forward Matt Duchene. Duchene is looking at a major payday of his own after being the best value signing in the league over the last two seasons.

The Blackhawks are better in the short term with these players. However, they have massive long-term risk that could backfire in significant ways. Chicago cannot afford to have any hindrances on the ice as they look to return to playoff contention before the end of the decade.