Jeff Blashill hasn't been a head coach in the National Hockey League since the 2021-22 season — but that could change very soon. As The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta reported on Wednesday, the former Detroit Red Wings bench boss is set to become the 41st head coach in Chicago Blackhawks history.

“Word out of Chicago is the Blackhawks have found their new Head Coach (all signs point to Jeff Blashill, we shall see),” Pagnotta wrote. “An announcement is expected later today or Thursday, and will include additional coaching staff changes.”

Both the Blackhawks and Seattle Kraken have been linked to the 51-year-old this week, although it looks as though the Original Six franchise is going to win the sweepstakes for the Detroit, Michigan native. He reportedly interviewed with both teams this offseason.

Blashill coached the Red Wings for seven campaigns from 2015-22, compiling a 163-231-61 record but advancing to the postseason just once — in his first year with the team.

Prior to that stint, he helped the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins win the Calder Cup championship in 2013. Pagnotta reports that current interim head coach Anders Sorensen will remain with Chicago in some capacity, potentially as an assistant coach.

ESPN's John Buccigross reported on social media last Saturday to “book it” that Blashill will be the Hawks' next coach.

Blashill has been an assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning since the beginning of the 2022-23 season. The Bolts have struggled in that span, following up back-to-back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Final — and two championships — with three consecutive first round losses.

If Blashill does end up behind Chicago's bench, he'll take over an organization that hasn't advanced to the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2019-20. The Blackhawks remain in a rebuild after the departures of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, and are looking to return to the glory days. Chicago won three Stanley Cups in a six-year period between 2010-15.

General manager Kyle Davidson has said the front office will be busy this summer to try and turn the roster into one that can again compete for a championship. With Connor Bedard as the generational talent to build around, it'll be interesting to see how the roster is improved this summer, both on the trade market and through free agency.