The Colorado Avalanche are off to one of the best starts in the NHL this season, with an 11-1-5 record. Part of the reason for their excellence is their goaltending, as the team has allowed the second-fewest goals in the league. With Mackenzie Blackwood already under contract, Colorado decided to lock in his backup, too. The Avalanche have signed Scott Wedgewood to a one-year contract extension, according to a team release.

The deal keeps Wedgewood in Colorado through the 2026-27 season with a $2.5 million cap hit. That gives him a $1 million pay raise for next season, which he has certainly earned. He has played 14 games this year, leading the league with ten wins. His .913 save percentage and 2.16 goals-against average have given the offense plenty of opportunities to pick up wins.

Wedgewood has been a career backup, spending time with four different teams before his trade to the Avalanche last season. Amid a wobbly start last year, Colorado made trades for both Blackwood and Wedgewood to reshape their goaltending. That has worked perfectly, with both earning extensions and both playing well.

Blackwood has been injured to start the year, nursing a lower-body injury. But with Wedgewood playing so well, they do not have to rush the starter back. This goaltending greatness also allows Colorado to fix other positions in the trade market. Recently, they have been so focused on finding a goalie that other positions have gone unattended. Now, they can add depth forwards before the deadline.

Wedgewood will likely be in the net on Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres, continuing his run as the starter. With a bonus year of job security, his game may even go up a level, which could make Colorado unbeatable. Can he finish off a great day with an epic performance against Buffalo? Or will the Sabres end the Cinderella run?