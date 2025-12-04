Giannis Antetokounmpo is officially in “everyone text your trade machine screenshots” territory. Shams Charania, via ESPN, reported that Antetokounmpo and his agent, Alex Saratsis, have started conversations with the Milwaukee Bucks about whether his best fit is staying in Milwaukee or moving on, with a resolution expected in the coming weeks.

The Bucks are 9-13, losers in eight of their last nine, and even when Antetokounmpo hangs 26 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on 10-of-17 shooting as he did in Monday’s loss to the Washington Wizards via the ESPN Box Score, it has not been enough.

So, if Antetokounmpo actually asks out, where does he go?

New York Knicks

This is the clear No. 1. Shams has already reported that the New York Knicks were the only team Antetokounmpo seriously eyed outside Milwaukee, and that the Bucks and Knicks held real talks in August before things stalled. New York has the combo every superstar wants. Madison Square Garden, a ready-made star guard in Jalen Brunson, and a war chest of picks and young players to make Milwaukee listen. If Giannis is steering the bus, this is the destination at the top of the board.

Article Continues Below

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been dreaming about Giannis for years, and Shams’ reporting over the summer had them among the teams that checked in on his availability. Pairing Giannis with Stephen Curry would be the ultimate “last dance” swing for a front office that already went all in for Jimmy Butler. The math and the assets are complicated, but the fit, Giannis as a supercharged Draymond Green with 30-a-night scoring, is ridiculous.

The mystery contender

Shams has noted that Saratsis has done due diligence on multiple “outside fits” in case a trade push becomes real. That third slot goes to whichever contender can put real picks and blue-chip talent on the table while convincing the Bucks not to simply honor Antetokounmpo’s reported New York preference.