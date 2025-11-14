The Colorado Avalanche are in the midst of a storybook start to the 2025-26 campaign, leading the NHL with a sparkling 12-1-5 record after a 6-3 doubling up of the Buffalo Sabres at Ball Arena on Thursday night. It was the fifth consecutive win for the Avs, who are looking like a powerhouse in the early going.

And star forward Martin Necas was right in the thick of things — as he usually is — scoring two goals and adding two assists for his first four-point game of the new season. The Czech native also made Avalanche franchise history in the process.

“Martin Necas became the first player in Avalanche/Nordiques history to score within the opening minute of a game three times in a single season,” confirmed NHL Public Relations on Thursday night.

Necas opened the scoring just 52 seconds into the contest, and it's becoming clear No. 88 doesn't like wasting time once the puck drops.

“I think it's nice when the other team has to chase and we just keep playing our game,” the 26-year-old said afterwards, per NHL.com's Ryan Boulding. “I don't think we can let off the gas. Even if you don't start well, you still give your best. [You’re] wasting energy, so might as well make it count, and whenever you're up in the first period, it's always good.”

Necas would assist on Colorado's next goal, giving the team a 2-0 lead. Buffalo ended up fighting back, even tying things up late in the second period. But Necas wasn't done, scoring the dagger with under four minutes left in the final frame.

That gave the Avs a 5-3 lead, which would be all that they needed on this night. Necas assisted on Gabriel Landeskog's empty net goal to seal the victory late in regulation.

Article Continues Below

Show goes on and on for Avalanche

After the cross-conference victory, the Avalanche remain without a regulation loss since October 25. Jared Bednar's team is looking nothing short of formidable, scoring 74 goals already through just 18 games. That's “the fourth most in team history prior to the club’s 20th game of a season behind 1995-96 (77), 2005-06 (76) and 2021-22 (76),” confirmed Boulding.

“I loved our start. We talked about it,” Bednar said. “They're playing on a back to back. It's a young team. They’ve lost a handful in a row. You knew they were going to be hungry. We tried to push them out of the game early. They didn't go away. Give them credit. And then we made some mistakes.”

Although the Avalanche allowed the Sabres to get back into it, Necas was a big reason why they were able to close it out. He's a critical part of one of the league's best top lines alongside Artturi Lehkonen and league-leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon; the latter has amassed a ridiculous 33 points in just 18 games.

Next up for the Western Conference's top team is a date with the visiting New York Islanders on Sunday night. After that, Colorado will have a three-day break before returning to the ice to host the New York Rangers next Thursday, November 20.

With a mostly healthy roster and more star power than maybe any other club, the Avs will look to keep on rolling as they try to capture a first President's Trophy since 2020-21.