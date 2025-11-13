The Colorado Avalanche are the top team in the National Hockey League and looking to capture more than just the President's Trophy in 2025-26 — but they'll have to manage without a key piece of the forward core for the foreseeable future.

Valeri Nichushkin, who was injured during Tuesday night's 4-1 victory over the Pacific Division-leading Anaheim Ducks, is week-to-week, head coach Jared Bednar confirmed.

The bench boss said on Wednesday that Nichushkin hadn't been “looked at yet,” but would miss some time with a lower-body injury. The diagnosis was confirmed on Thursday, although Bednar said that the ailment isn't as bad as originally feared. The team will have a clearer timeline on the length of the injury early next week.

It's unfortunate considering the Russian had managed five goals and 12 points over 17 games in 2025-26, along with a plus-two rating. While averaging 18 minutes of ice time, he's also recorded four blocked shots, 16 hits, and 41 shots on goal.

Nichushkin has looked great on the second line with center Brock Nelson all year, and has been a fixture as the net-front guy on the top powerplay unit.

In his absence — which could stretch past American Thanksgiving — Artturi Lehkonen will regain his spot with the top powerplay group, while youngster Gavin Brindley will get the first shot at replacing him on the second line.

Although both Victor Olofsson and Gabriel Landeskog could be eventual options to move up, the 21-year-old Brindley will play with Nelson and Ross Colton on Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

Brindley is a candidate to get a bigger role after signing a two-year contract extension with the team on Tuesday. With five points in 15 games, he's been effective on the fourth line, even scoring the overtime winner against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night.

Avalanche lose 1 player, get another back

After being riddled with injuries over the last few seasons, it's been a relatively healthy start to this year, with no player in the top nine missing a single game in 2025-26. That will obviously end on Thursday. But although Nichushkin will be missed, the Avalanche will welcome Samuel Girard back into the lineup.

Bednar said on Wednesday that Girard was nearing a return, and it looks like that is imminent. The 27-year-old blue liner has been sidelined since October 11 due to an upper-body injury. He's missed 15 games in total.

Girard's return will be a welcome addition to an elite defensive core, and he should slot in on the third pairing alongside Sam Malinski on Thursday. Cale Makar and Devon Toews continue to run the top pair, while Brent Burns and Josh Manson have formed an excellent duo in 2025-26.

The Avalanche sent down defenseman Jack Ahcan to the American Hockey League after Tuesday's win over the Ducks, and that will presumably make room for Girard, who was officially activated off injured reserve.

Now 11-1-5 and winners of four straight games, the Avalanche will look to make it five consecutive against the lowly Sabres at Ball Arena on Thursday.