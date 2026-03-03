What is going on in Milwaukee? Over the last few games, Kyle Kuzma has been a solid role player for the Milwaukee Bucks. With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined, Kuzma played good complementary basketball in the star's stead. With Antetokounmpo returning against the short-handed Boston Celtics, the former NBA champion was expected to move to the bench.

Indeed, Kuzma went to the bench to start the Bucks' game against the Celtics. However, Kuzma never left the bench during the game, not logging a single minute of action in their loss to a Boston team without Jaylen Brown. When asked about why he was benched, head coach Doc Rivers said that he decided not to play the forward, per Eric Nehm.

While Kuzma's play this season hasn't been up to par, the forward was playing better over the last four games. He was averaging 16 points per game over the last four games, along with nearly four rebounds and just under three assists. With the Bucks getting blown out for most of the game, it's curious why Rivers decided to not give the forward a chance to perhaps contribute.

Over the last three games, the Bucks have lost a combined 78 points. That's a concerning trend, especially after they were just coming off a stretch where they won eight of their last ten games. When asked about the losing streak, Rivers had this to say.

“I don't care about the points. I just care about how we're playing. We were playing great, and we've kind of lost our way and I think it's on both ends. I think offensively, we had a great rhythm and we've done it in spurts in the last three games, but we haven't been able to sustain it.”

The Bucks will play the Atlanta Hawks next on March 4.