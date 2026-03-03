The LA Clippers entered Monday night's game against the Golden State Warriors looking forward to winning their second game in a row. More importantly, however, the Clippers were preparing for the debut of new guard Darius Garland.

Acquired at the NBA trade deadline from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the Cavs, Garland has been out since January 16th with a right toe sprain. After undergoing evaluations with his new team, the Clippers elected to hold Darius Garland out due to some residual soreness in his surgically repaired left foot during the 2025 offseason.

The Clippers had just two games in the final week of February, affording them three practice days. Those days were used to scrimmage and get Darius Garland progressing to five-on-five action with his new teammates.

With 3:20 remaining in the first half of his first game with the Clippers, Darius Garland came off the bench and scored his first bucket by hitting a pull-up three-pointer going left.

Darius Garland has his first basket as a member of the LA Clippers. pic.twitter.com/sMRLqhLBKg — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) March 3, 2026

Garland finished the first half with five points, one assist, and three turnovers while shooting 1-of-3 from the field, all three-pointers, and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

The Warriors led at halftime, 56-42. Brandin Podziemski led the way for the Warriors with 20 points, four rebounds, and one assist on 8-of-12 shooting from the field. Moses Moody was the only other player in the game in double-figure scoring with 10 points.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers in scoring with eight points, five rebounds, and two assists while Kris Dunn added seven points, and three rebounds