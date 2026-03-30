The Colorado Avalanche have been the best team in the NHL nearly all year long. At the NHL trade deadline, the team got even better, as Nazem Kadri and Nicolas Roy both joined the Avalanche. Still, Roy played just nine games with the franchise before going down with an injury on March 22 against the Washington Capitals.

Now, there is some positive news about the status of Roy, according to Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar has said that Roy will skate this week and “definitely play games way before the playoffs.”

Roy was the 96th overall selection of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes. He played in one game in the NHL in 2017-18 with the Canes, and would primarily be an AHL-level player until being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights ahead of the 2019-20 season. Roy remained with the Golden Knights through 2024-25 before being traded to the Maple Leafs as part of the Mitch Marner sign-and-trade.

He was not having the same level of success with the Leafs as he did when he was in Vegas. He found the back of the net just five times with 15 helpers in 59 games. In Toronto, he was scoring a goal every 11.8 games. When he moved to Colorado, he lit the lamp three times in nine games, or once every three games played.

Roy also brings with him playoff experience, winning the Stanley Cup with the Golden Knights in 2023. The Avalanche have just ten games left in the regular season, ending at home on April 16 against the Seattle Kraken.

At 48-14-10, the Avalanche have the best record in the NHL and have already clinched a playoff spot. With ten games left in the season, they are trying to avoid being caught by the Dallas Stars in the Central Division, who are just six points behind them. Dropping to second would likely mean a date with the Minnesota Wild in the first round.

The Avs will return to the ice, currently without Roy, on Monday night against the Calgary Flames.