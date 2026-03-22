The Colorado Avalanche have clinched a playoff spot, but not without some obstacles along the way. Their captain has played just 47 games this season after a three-year injury absence. Back with the Avalanche again, Gabriel Landeskog revealed two injuries he's been battling this year, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

“Avs captain Gabe Landeskog said he “had a quick surgery to fix some things” after taking a shot from Cale Makar, well … ‘in the nuts.' Also confirmed that he had broken ribs earlier this year after crashing into the net in South Florida,” Masisak reported.

The Makar-related injury occurred on March 6 in a game against the Dallas Stars. After that game, Landeskog said his protective cup had a significant dent in it from the shot. That caused the captain to miss six games, in which the team went 1-3-1.

Article Continues Below

The Avalanche called Landeskog's injury from January an “upper-body injury.” He missed the final 14 games before the Olympic break with the broken ribs, but did suit up for Sweden in Milan. After crashing into the post, Landeskog was helped off the ice and many were concerned about the long-term health of the captain. Considering the numerous injuries that kept him out for multiple seasons, all Avalanche fans are happy to see him back so quickly.

The Avalanche are pushing for their second Stanley Cup of the decade, following their 2022 triumph. Once again, they pushed all of their chips in at the NHL trade deadline, sending multiple picks for Nicolas Roy and Nazem Kadri, both centers. Last year, it was center Brock Nelson and defenseman Ryan Lindgren, among others.

The Avalanche have cooled off after their historically hot start, but that has not knocked them off the perch of the Central Division. Can they lock down another division title down the stretch?