Recent reports from an ESPN insider indicate that the Buffalo Bills are likely targeting a wide receiver from Indiana in the first round of the upcoming draft. This move follows the team’s notable acquisition of DJ Moore and reflects a proactive strategy to enhance their receiving corps while reinforcing their current offensive core. After a standout Pro Bowl season, tight end Dalton Kincaid has had his fifth-year option officially exercised, ensuring he remains a central figure for at least two more seasons.

This decision provides crucial stability following a year in which secondary targets like Keon Coleman struggled to maintain consistency.

The potential addition of Omar Cooper Jr. signals a strategic shift towards long-term offensive reliability.

Although DJ Moore brings immediate star power, ESPN analysts suggest that at 29 years old, he may be entering a decline in his career.

This makes the inclusion of a polished prospect like Cooper a priority, and he is well-regarded for his exceptional route-running and versatility to play both in the slot and outside.

He is known for having “great hands” and physicality, recording only three drops on 94 targets last season, offering dependable production that can complement Kincaid’s presence in the middle of the field.

On the defensive side, the Bills are also focusing on maintaining veteran continuity by re-signing safety Damar Hamlin to a one-year deal.

Hamlin is eager to reclaim his position in the secondary after a pectoral injury limited him to just five games in 2025.

His return adds experienced depth to a crowded safety room that includes C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone, as the Bills aim to bolster their defense for the 2026 season.