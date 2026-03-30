As NBA players across the league make their MVP predictions between Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama, Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis delivered his take.

While most have three MVP candidates in mind, incluiding Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic, Portis has narrowed down his candidates to two, and neither one of them is Wembanyama, he said, per FanDuel TV's Run It Back.

“Guys wanna see Wemby or somebody new on the ballot, and it's kind of interesting every year, where it's kind of voters discretion, but in my honest opinion, it's got to be SGA or Jokic,” Portis said. “Jokic averaging another triple-double this season. He get to it. He make the game look so easy out there. I'm watching him last night against the Warriors. They were down at half. He just came out, dominated, and took over the game.

“Then, obviously, SGA, what he does for his team is Jordan-like for real. Can't nobody guard SGA; stop him from getting 20 points. It's got to be one of those two. Other than those two, I don't see anybody else that's worthy for it.”

Bobby Portis suggested the NBA consider choosing the two as co-MVPs for 2025-26.

“Might be our first time having a co-MVP in my opinion. It's hard to pick one this season,” Portis added. “Jokic got hurt for a minute. SGA got hurt for a minute. Both of their teams did kind of good without them. It's not like their teams struggled without them. Even Wemby's team when Wemby don't play — his team went 8-4. So, it's hard to pick.”

Bobby Portis believes SGA or Nikola Jokic deserves to win MVP 👀🏆 "Other than those two, I don't see anybody else that's worthy."@BPortistime | @MichelleDBeadle | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/ymERQmTLBV — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) March 30, 2026

Victor Wembanyama on Spurs' depth impacting winning

Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama says his team has grown close. Winning has a way of bringing a team together, but for Wembanyama, watching it all come together this season as one of the better teams in the Western Conference proves why they're one of the deepest teams in theh NBA.

“Where we've improved the most is using each other's strengths and I think it shows because often it's a different guy on the team that shines,” Wembanyama said. “One day it can be Keldon [Johnson] because his ability to get downhill and finish through contact has been really emphasized on a certain day. It can be Dylan [Harper], with one of the highest rim frequency percentages in the league.

“It can be Steph [Stephon Castle], like versus. the Milwaukee Bucks, showing his control over the game.”

Johnson is a candiadte for Sixth Man of the Year.