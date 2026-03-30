The Colorado Avalanche traded for Nazem Kadri in a huge deadline day deal with the Calgary Flames. It was a last-minute blockbuster that stunned the hockey world at the time. And it brought a Stanley Cup champion back to the club he won the title with back in 2022.

Avalanche fans were certainly pleased with the move. Their love for Kadri was on full display during his first home game back in Denver. Fans gave him a standing ovation on March 8th against the Minnesota Wild.

Nazem Kadri received a LOUD standing ovation and welcome from Avs fans in his return to Colorado 👏 What an incredible moment for Naz 🥹 pic.twitter.com/h3vU6NYWQN — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 8, 2026

It was a moment that meant a lot to the veteran forward. He expressed as much during a recent interview with NHL.com. “Very special. The fan base has been nothing but great to me and been very supportive of my family and I, so try to give them everything I can on a nightly basis,” Kadri said.

Kadri has found some level of production with the Avalanche since the trade. In 11 games, the veteran center has only two goals. However, he also has seven points in that time. Colorado is first not only in the Central Division but also in the NHL. In fact, they are the only team with more than 100 points in the standings.

The Avalanche are looking to replicate their 2022 success with Kadri in the lineup. They still need to get through the regular season, though. Colorado has its place in the postseason secure, so it's about momentum and confidence at this point. The Avalanche return to the ice on Monday as they take on the Flames.