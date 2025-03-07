The New York Islanders have pondered a Brock Nelson trade throughout the season. After intense contract negotiations, the two sides have failed to come together on a new deal. And on Thursday night, the two sides have reportedly parted ways. Nelson is being traded to the Colorado Avalanche, the Islanders confirmed on social media.

New York received a haul for the veteran pending free agent. The Islanders have acquired forward Calum Ritchie, defenseman Oliver Kylington, a conditional first-round draft pick, and a conditional 2028 third-round draft pick. New York will receive the first-round pick in either 2026 or 2027. Kylington was immediately flipped by New York to the Anaheim Ducks for future considerations.

The Islanders are retaining 50% of Nelson's cap hit in this trade. This leaves the Avalanche on the hook for $3 million for the 2024-25 campaign. Colorado also received forward William Dufour in this deal.

The Avalanche have sought a second-line center for a few years now. The summer of 2023 saw them acquire Ryan Johansen in a trade with the Nashville Predators. Johansen did not work out and was eventually traded to the Philadelphia Flyers. At last year's NHL Trade Deadline, the Avalanche acquired Casey Mittelstadt from the Buffalo Sabres.

Colorado has not received the production from Mittelstadt they hoped they would. The former Sabres forward did have a fantastic start to the 2024-25 campaign. However, he has fallen back down to Earth in a major way.

Brock Nelson has had some ups and downs in 2024-25. In saying this, the now-former Islanders forward has certainly turned in a respectable performance this year. He has 20 goals and 43 points through 61 games in the 2024-25 campaign.

The Avalanche are trying to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the eighth straight season. Colorado won the Stanley Cup in 2022 after falling short for a couple seasons. However, they have not made it back to the Stanley Cup Final since 2022. At this time, the Avalanche own a record of 36-24-2, good for 74 points and the top Wild Card spot in the West.