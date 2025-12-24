Remember when Cooper Flagg started slow? Yeah, neither do Dallas Mavericks fans. The rookie phenom is blossoming into a top option before everyone's eyes, exhibiting amazing skill and confidence in the month of December. The concerns about his offensive aggression have quickly evaporated into the atmosphere. Flagg's latest show-stealing performance came against the always dangerous Denver Nuggets, and it happened in front of his twin brother Ace.

The No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft was absolutely masterful in American Airlines Center, posting 33 points on 14-of-21 shooting with nine rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal in a 131-130 win over the Nuggets. While Flagg is obviously ecstatic to help the Mavs earn a big home victory, he takes even more pleasure doing it while the man he entered the world with watches on.

“It was great,” the 19-year-old said of seeing Ace courtside for the game, per Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News. “He’s going through his first college season at Maine, but we play the game together all the time, just staying connected. It’s great to have him around. I don’t get to see him as much anymore.”

Flagg made the most of this visit with his brother.

Cooper Flagg on seeing his twin brother, Ace Flagg, sitting courtside: “It was great. He’s going through his first college season at Maine, but we play the game together all the time, just staying connected. It’s great to have him around. I don’t get to see him as much anymore.” pic.twitter.com/eRjyKGKXUG — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) December 24, 2025

Ace Flagg is finding his way during his freshman campaign with the Maine Black Bears, but he is still making sure to catch Cooper Flagg in action. He was treated to a dazzling night in Dallas on Tuesday. The Mavericks (12-19) have much to do before they become truly relevant in the arduous West, but if the rookie forward continues to play well beyond his years, then they could pop into the playoff picture.

Dallas is a half-game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the final NBA Play-In slot. Flagg's rapid rise could convince Mavs brass to hang onto Anthony Davis, who made a huge impact himself with 31 points, nine rebounds and three steals versus the Nuggets. This franchise has had a rough 2025, but the new guy in town is doing everything in his power to rejuvenate the fan base.

Despite all the responsibilities Cooper Flagg is carrying on the Mavericks, he is still keeping family a priority. The Flagg brothers will roll into 2026 on quite the high.