The Oklahoma City Thunder will have an extra chip on their shoulder when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Christmas Day. Fortunately for the Spurs, Victor Wembanyama already knows that.

The Spurs dominated the Thunder, 130-110, at Frost Bank Center on Tuesday, dealing the defending champions two of their four losses after eliminating them in the semifinals of the NBA Cup.

San Antonio and Oklahoma City will have their third rendezvous on Wednesday, and Wembanyama is more than ready when they troop to Paycom Center.

“They (Thunder) are going to be locked in, like more than any time before probably,” said Wembanyama. “But we'll be there.”

"They are going to be locked in… like more than any time before probably." Wemby is ready for the 3rd Spurs-Thunder matchup on Christmas 🗣 (via @NBA)

The two-time All-Star tallied 12 points, five rebounds, and three assists in 23 minutes off the bench against OKC.

The Spurs improved to 22-7, including 7-2 at home.

Wembanyama has played well since returning from a calf injury that sidelined him for several weeks. His first game back was against the Thunder in the semifinals of the NBA Cup, helping the Spurs reach the ultimate round of the in-season tournament for the first time, while also snapping Oklahoma City's 16-game winning streak.

Fans of OKC are also expected to be fired up, especially after fans of San Antonio showered Shai Gilgeous-Alexnader with “flopper” chants on Tuesday. The reigning MVP had 33 points, three rebounds, and eight assists.

The Spurs have had the Thunder's number so far, and Wembanyama surely wants to keep it that way.

It will be his second time playing on Christmas Day. To recall, the dominant youngster had a memorable performance in his yuletide debut in 2024, tallying 42 points and 18 rebounds in their loss to the New York Knicks.