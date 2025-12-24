With NFL Week 17 already here and the Regular Season just two weeks from its conclusion, franchises are scrambling to make their last-minute bids for the impending playoffs. We flip things over to the AFC West Division as we'll be treated to a Christmas Day tilt when the Denver Broncos (12-3) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (6-9).

The Denver Broncos most recently fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-20 in Week 16, snapping their 11-game winning streak. While the Broncos have already secured their playoff position, they stand to win the AFC's No. 1 overall seed if they can manage to win their final two games.

The Kansas City Chiefs dropped yet another game in Week 16, losing 26-9 on the road against the Tennessee Titans. Marking their fourth-consecutive loss, the Chiefs are officially eliminated from the NFL Playoffs for the first time since 2014. They'll hope to preserve their pride as they look forward to next season.

With the Fantasy Football Playoffs nearing championship week as well, setting a solid lineup will be more important now than ever. Taking a look at this Christmas Day matchup, we'll see which players are worth starting and sitting ahead of your fantasy matchup.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 17 – Start ‘Em

Must-Start Players: Broncos' QB Bo Nix, Broncos' WR Courtland Sutton, Broncos' D/ST, Chiefs' WR Rashee Rice (questionable)

Broncos' RB RJ Harvey

RJ Harvey has been reaping the rewards of a Sean Payton-led offense all season thanks to his pass-catching abilities out of the backfield. However, following the season-ending injury to JK Dobbins, Harvey has had to step up in a massive way in controlling RB1 duties since Week 10. Since Week 13, RJ Harvey has posted three games with 20.0 or more fantasy points and continues to be a huge threat in the receiving game.

The rest of this season could be the opportunity Harvey needs to secure the RB1 role in this offense for good, so expect him to get a ton of work against this ailing Chiefs' defense. If this game turns into a blowout and quarterback Bo Nix earns some rest during the fourth quarter, this could be a game where they lean on Harvey even more to salt the final few minutes away. As long as this Broncos' offense continues to hum, RJ Harvey will be a solid start moving forward.

Broncos' K Will Lutz

Will Lutz certainly hasn't had a fantastic fantasy year when looking at the totality of the season, but he's set to play his most meaningful football and his team is listed as two-touchdown betting favorites ahead of the action. This game has “blowout” written all over it and with the Broncos motivated to win their last two games, I don't expect them to show their divisional rival any mercy in this one.

This, of course, should benefit Will Lutz with the amount of points they can potentially hang on this defense without having to worry about Patrick Mahomes giving them trouble on the other side of the ball. Lutz should be a solid start heading into a game that should be all Denver Broncos from start to finish.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Week 17 – Sit ‘Em

Chiefs' TE Travis Kelce

In his 13th season with the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce has quietly had a very productive season with 803 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He's actually the No. 4 overall TE in fantasy football in terms of scoring with 180.4 points on the season, but clearly struggled with just one catch for six yards in their last game without Patrick Mahomes.

Much of Kelce's success has predicated on the “magic” connection between him and Patrick Mahomes during improvised plays, but Kelce's production unsurprisingly takes a massive downturn without Mahomes. Quarterback Chris Oladokun will make the start in Week 17 and we can't expect him to put up much of a fight against the best defense in football. While a tight end may be a new quarterback's best friend, we'll have to stay away from the Chiefs' offense in Week 17.