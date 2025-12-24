PHOENIX– The Phoenix Suns might've had their most efficient game of the season in their 132-108 thrashing of the Los Angeles Lakers.

While the game was headlined initially by the Dillon Brooks and LeBron James feud, that wasn't even a factor in the outcome. The Suns had a playmaking frenzy, with 35 assists and only 14 turnovers.

It only felt like a matter of time before they clicked as well as they did. However, shooting a high percentage from the field certainly helps that as well.

Despite the Suns having trouble against the Lakers the last time they played, shooting wasn't an issue. Phoenix shot 59% from the field and 41% from deep in the lopsided win, and connected everywhere.

The synergy was there, the communication between all 11 guys felt like one voice, and everything went into a complete rhythm. But for head coach Jordan Ott, Tuesday's win all circles back to his group's communication.

“Hard to judge,” Ott said postgame on the growth from training camp to Tuesday. “I think at one point we talked about communication; that starts with your quarterback with your fives. A little easier with Oso (Ighodaro) because we also have common coverage, so we just switch a lot of stuff. “Mark (Williams) is the one where it's tricky; there are multiple calls involved.

“One time he's LeBron (James), one time it's Austin Reaves, one time it's Nick Smith, who's super fast. Communication is always gonna be top of the list of your defense.”

The Suns have been waiting for a game like this

Everyone knew it would come; it was only a matter of when. With the Suns embracing Ott's coaching philosophy, it's paying dividends rather quickly.

The team's 16-13 record is impressive, but it's how quickly everything is coming together. Various coaches around the league have praised the first-year coach for developing his team's identity.

It might be rooted in toughness and a nose-to-the-grindstone mentality, but it's layered with communication and adaptability. Each game feels like Phoenix has the potential to be on a playmaking frenzy.

Fast forward, and that potential manifestation has sprung into existence. While Devin Booker knew the playmaking would be on point, Tuesday's game was a culmination of everything that has been studied, practiced, and put into play.

“Our team talks. We talk on and off the court. The vibes are always high,” Booker said in the locker room postgame. “I always take it back to the beginning of the season when we started off 1-4. We were still coming in with the mindset to get better. Then we ran off a few games, and we've been in every other game since then.

“So now, we've got to string something together. We're about to hit the road. It's going to be just us, and we're looking forward to it.”

Chemistry continues to grow, and a myriad of players have risen to the occasion. The Suns will have four more games before the New Year, in which they might be able to close out this upcoming road trip without a loss.