We are just over a month away from the start of Spring Training in 2026. The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the more dominant teams in the National League, but fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Divisional Round of the 2025 postseason. This team aims to pick right back up from where they left off, as they have talent all over the diamond.

The Phillies' star player, Bryce Harper, has been one of the league's best players since his debut in 2012. Since his rookie season with the Washington Nationals, Harper has been an Under Armour athlete his entire career. He signed an extension with UA in 2016, and now, in 2026, his contract is coming to an end.

“Free agent in the apparel/footwear category right now buddy,” Harper responded to a fan on Instagram.

There is a real chance that Harper has worn his last pair of UA cleats, as he now aims to find a different apparel brand, whether that is Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Mizuno, or even Jordan.

Article Continues Below

Other popular athletes who represent Under Armour are Steph Curry, Jordan Spieth, De'Aaron Fox, Juan Soto, Bobby Witt Jr, Justin Jefferson, Kyle Hamilton, and Jonathan Taylor.

Harper is coming off a very good 2025 season, but missed 30 games total. He batted .261 with 27 home runs and 75 RBIs. Harper added a .844 OPS with a WAR of 3.2. The lefty also stole 12 bases for the first time since 2021 and was only caught twice (least fewest since 2020). If Harper is aiming to continue his sly plan of stealing bags, maybe switching to Nike or Adidas is a good idea for the supertstar.

Ex-Phillies player Max Kepler has been suspended 80 games for testing positive for PEDs. Kepler is a free agent who may not see a professional field for a while.