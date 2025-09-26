It's a new season in Denver, and there is work to do after the Colorado Avalanche lost to the Dallas Stars for the second consecutive season. Now, the pressure is on Nathan MacKinnon and company to raise their game to the next level in the 2025-26 NHL season. MacKinnon is an Avalanche key player who has carried them to the Stanley Cup before. Yet, there is another player who is the true Avalanche X-factor who could lead them to their second Stanley Cup title in five seasons.

Colorado has +950 odds to win the Stanley Cup, according to FanDuel. Oddsmakers believe they have a good chance of winning the title this season. Unsurprisingly, MacKinnon will be right back there to lead the charge. His prescience gives the Avs a great chance of getting to the Stanley Cup.

MacKinnon is one of the best players in the NHL. Yet, even he needs help. Moreover, MacKinnon needs someone else to take charge to support everything he does. It's time to talk about the true Avalanche X-factor, not named MacKinnon.

How Nathan MacKinnon drives the Avalanche

It's essential not to overlook everything MacKinnon does and all he brings to the Avs. MacKinnon could not carry the Avs past the Stars and took all the blame. Regardless, he remains one of the best players in the game next to Connor McDavid. There is no understating what MacKinnon does, and everything he does for the Avs.

MacKinnon tallied 32 goals and 84 assists last season, including 38 points on the power-play. Additionally, he added seven goals and four assists in seven playoff games. MacKinnon is not just a scoring machine, but also a playmaker. Likewise, he is a master of puck possession and is very tough to defend. His explosiveness is among the fastest in the NHL, and he can turn defense into offense in a split second.

MacKinnon is a locker-room leader and always ready to guide his teammates with a solid work ethic that sets the tone for everyone. When the Avs need a boost, he usually takes his game to the next level. It gets to a point where opponents game plan around him in an attempt to stop him.

How MacKinnon affects teammates

Because of this, it sets his teammates free for further opportunities. Notably, Martin Necas benefited from playing with MacKinnon, tallying 11 goals and 17 assists over 30 games. Then, he added one goal and four assists over seven playoff games. The Avalanche have not locked up Necas yet, and his future in Colorado is unknown.

MacKenzie Blackwood was the goalie the Avs acquired from the San Jose Sharks last season. When the team was struggling to stop pucks from going into the net, it was evident that the team needed better goaltending. Therefore, Blackwood was the solution. Blackwood went 22-12-3 with a 2.33 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913. When the playoffs arrived, he did not perform the greatest, going 3-4 with a 2.71 goals-against average and a save percentage of .892.

Even with Necas and Blackwood serving great importance with MacKinnon, neither of them holds a candle to this other player. Instead, Cale Makar is the true Avalanche X-factor.

Why Cale Makar stands out

When recalling the Stanley Cup the Avs won a few seasons ago, it's essential to remember what Makar accomplished in the playoffs. Makar was exceptional, delivering eight goals and 21 assists over 20 playoff games while leading the Avs to a Stanley Cup title. Because of this performance, he earned the Conn Smythe Trophy.

The Avs don't win the Stanley Cup without Makar. Likewise, they don't even thrive without Makar being the near-equal elite player that MacKinnon is. Makar had 30 goals and 62 assists over 80 games in the 2024-25 NHL season. Now, he looks to do even more in the 2025-26 NHL season. Makar is explosive on offense and contributes in every way possible.

Many will argue that MacKinnon is the Avalanche X-factor; Makar can also be among them. He often drives the power play while taking some of the pressure off MacKinnon. It's no secret that Makar is an offensive superstar who can create many scoring chances. However, he also excels on defense.

Other defensemen in the NHL will get more attention for their defense. Yet, Makar does an adequate job of getting on defense, breaking up plays, and preventing the opposition from generating big plays. Makar is also really good at reading plays and limiting chances. If the Avalanche are to get back to the playoffs and make a Stanley Cup run, Makar will be among the biggest reasons. His ability to create plays on offense and stop opponents on defense makes him the ultimate player and the most valuable in the Avalanche organization.