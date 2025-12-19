Devin Booker has been the face of the Phoenix Suns franchise since emerging as a star in his second year in the league. However, it sounds like things could have gone differently, as a former head coach claims he stopped the organization from trading Booker away for Jimmy Butler.

During a guest appearance on “Bucks+ Audio,” former Suns head coach Earl Watson, who coached the team in the 2016-17 season, claims that he prevented former team owner Robert Sarver from trading Booker to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Butler. Watson says that he threatened to resign as head coach immediately if the deal went through. It never went through.

“I said, ‘If you trade Devin Booker, I am resigning tonight,'” said Watson.

Although Earl Watson was only the head coach for one season, it appears his decision to prevent that Devin Booker trade from coming to fruition remained intact over the next nine years. It also doesn't seem like the Suns plan on moving Booker anytime soon, as the four-time All-Star is one of the best shooting guards in the league, and the main pillar for the front office to build around.

But what could have been? The entire layout of the league may have played out differently if Devin Booker and Jimmy Butler swapped places in the 2016-17 season. Booker would have become the new face of the Bulls with Derrick Rose gone to the New York Knicks. Meanwhile, Butler would have had a chance to play as the face of the Suns and could have had a chance to play alongside Chris Paul when he joined Phoenix in 2020.

In all, Devin Booker has remained with the franchise and doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. This season, he's proving to be as consistent as he's ever been, averaging 25.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game while owning a 45.6% field goal percentage and shooting 30.4% from beyond the three-point line.