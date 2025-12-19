Now that the New York Yankees secured Amed Rosario's services for another year, he's got his work ahead of him. According to manager Aaron Boone, the utility player is looking to transition to first base, per Gary Phillips of The New York Daily News.

All in an effort to expand his versatility. Beforehand, Rosario was an interchangeable player who would play second base, shortstop, and outfield. Additionally, this is a way for the Yankees to add a right-handed bat to face left-handed pitchers.

Plus, they are looking to have someone complement current first baseman Ben Rice. This past season, Rosario finished with a .276 batting average, 50 hits, six home runs, and 23 RBIs. He also batted .305 against left-handed hitters.

Meanwhile, the Yankees finished with a 94-68 record and tied for first in the AL East. They defeated the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card series, but lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS.

Before New York, Rosario played for the Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Washington Nationals. In June, the Yankees acquired Rosario in a trade with the Nationals.

Amed Rosario is just one out of many versatile Yankees .

The good thing is that Rosario isn't alone. Altogether, the Yankees have many versatile players on their roster, making them a compelling and contending team. Among them are Oswaldo Cabrera, DJ LeMahieu, Cody Bellinger, and Aaron Judge.

Cabrera plays all positions except catcher and centerfield. Meanwhile, LeMahieu primarily plays second and third base with a few stints at first base as well. Also, Bellinger plays every position in the outfield as well as first base every so often.

Meanwhile, their slugger and team captain, Aaron Judge, is a dynamic right fielder, but can play centerfield when given the chance to. So with that, Rosario fits right into place.