Amidst the Dallas Mavericks' long-awaited Kyrie Irving's regular-season debut, Klay Thompson could also be sidelined ahead of facing the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Thompson, who's dealing with left-knee soreness, hasn't been cleared to play, joining the Mavericks' extended injury report, which also includes Irving, Dereck Lively II, and Dante Exum, as ruled out. All-Star Anthony Davis is probable.

Thompson, however, is listed as questionable, as ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta noted.

“Mavericks' injury report vs. 76ers, as Klay Thompson is now listed as questionable with left knee soreness,” Mistretta reported.

Thompson and the Mavericks beat the Detroit Pistons in a 116-114 overtime thriller on Thursday. Dallas bounced back from its 140-133 overtime loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday, as the two overtime games have kept the Mavs on their proverbial toes regarding late-game execution.

Naji Marshall's Cooper Flagg take after Mavs' overtime win

Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg led his team to an overtime win against the Pistons, 21-6, who have the best record in the Eastern Conference. After the game, Naji Marshall gave Flagg his flowers for the rookie's performance, in a unique way, per Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis.

“Coop is really amazing at basketball,” Marshall said. “He’s a dog on both ends of the floor…Pledge allegiance to the Flagg.”

Flagg's 23 points led six Mavericks in double figures, including Marshall's 16 points, and Brandon Williams (14 points), who led the Mavs' bench. Flagg also finished with 10 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks, as the NBA's first overall pick stuffed the stat sheet in the overtime win on Thursday.

The Mavericks will head into their matchup against the 76ers, winning six of their last eight games.