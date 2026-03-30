On Sunday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder managed to pull away in the fourth quarter of what was a very entertaining 111-100 win over the New York Knicks. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had some shooting troubles earlier in the game, but he was in full MVP mode in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points in the final frame to lead the Thunder to another victory — their 59th of the season in 75 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 30 points on the night in yet another routinely dominant performance from the Thunder star. And it seems like the winning culture in OKC is no longer limited to just the team itself. Even fans are winning, and not just in an indirect and vicarious manner since the Thunder are rolling.

A fan in attendance at Paycom Center hit a halfcourt shot to win $20,000 and vowed to buy Gilgeous-Alexander's signature shoe (Converse SHAI 001 ‘Echo' colorway) with the money he earned. The Thunder star caught wind of the fan's plans and said after the game that he need not buy a pair anymore for Gilgeous-Alexander himself will deliver the goods.

“Oh yeah, that's pretty cool. I'll try to figure out who he is and get him a pair. They don't cost $10,000 so he doesn't have to worry about that,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, via Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder lock in with playoffs on the horizon

The Thunder remain the favorite to win it all by virtue of having the most stacked roster in the association and the presence of likely two-time MVP Gilgeous-Alexander. They encountered some rocky patches in the middle of the season, but OKC is getting a cleaner bill of health with each passing day, setting them up for what is probably going to be another deep playoff run.

OKC will try to cross the 60-win mark for the second straight season when they take on Detroit Pistons tomorrow night on the second of a back-to-back.