Rasmus Ristolainen and the Philadelphia Flyers have their eyes set on a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year. Philadelphia had a bit of a rough time of it earlier in the year. However, they have pulled themselves together at the best possible time. This was on display when they took down the Dallas Stars on Sunday night.

The Flyers were coming off a big win over the Detroit Red Wings and picked up their third straight win on Sunday. Samuel Ersson made 17 saves on 18 shots while Trevor Zegras continued building on a career season with an overtime goal to clinch a 2-1 victory. After the game, Ristolainen spoke about the team's recent run of form.

“The belief and confidence is pretty high right now,” Ristolainen said, via NHL.com. “… It's really fun playing extremely meaningful games at this time of year. Obviously, every night is a big one. So very, very exciting.”

Philadelphia is now in a three-way tie for the best non-playoff team in the East. The Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators are on 86 points, along with the Flyers. The Senators own the tiebreaker over Detroit and Philadelphia. However, Detroit has the tiebreaker over Philadelphia even after Saturday's win.

The Flyers have certainly done well to give themselves a chance. They are not only just one point out of a playoff spot, but they are playing excellent hockey at the right time. However, with nine games remaining, the games will only get more intense. The Flyers return to action on Tuesday night against the Washington Capitals.