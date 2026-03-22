The Columbus Blue Jackets have been on a roll since Rick Bowness took over behind the bench. Bowness replaced Dean Evason when the team was near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. After a win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, Columbus is now sitting third place in the Metropolitan Division.

The Blue Jackets have now won five of their last six games. And they are firmly in the playoff race at this time. After the win Saturday, defenseman Damon Severson addressed his team's intense push for a spot in the postseason.

“We know where we're at,” Severson said, via NHL.com. “We've battled this far to get in the position we're in, to kind of battle back and put us in a good spot here moving forward.

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“All the teams we’re playing are in the hunt for the playoffs down the stretch here, so our games are dwindling down but if we keep playing like that, we're going to have success more often than not.”

The Blue Jackets are nowhere near safe in their status as a qualified postseason team. Columbus is one point out of second place in the Metro Division. At the same time, they remain two points ahead of the New York Islanders, who are the best non-playoff team in the East.

The Islanders are a direct division rival to the Blue Jackets. More than this, these teams are set to take each other on the next time they hit the ice. New York plays host to Columbus on Sunday night. The Islanders and Blue Jackets need all these points, and it will certainly be an intense clash at UBS Arena for a late advantage in the postseason race.