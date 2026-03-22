Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings took on the Boston Bruins on Saturday in a game they had to have. They were tied on points with the Bruins for the top Wild Card spot in the East. Detroit remains in a playoff spot, but they were unable to defeat the Bruins after an unbelievable performance from Jeremy Swayman.

Swayman made 41 saves in the victory at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Boston now outright owns the top Wild Card spot in the East. Meanwhile, the Red Wings are one point above the New York Islanders for the second Wild Card berth. After the game, Seider reminded his team of a harsh truth they need to keep in mind.

“No team is going to help us down the stretch,” Seider said, via NHL.com. “In the last couple of years, we counted on other teams to help us, but now we are in a position to take care of it ourselves.”

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The Red Wings did see favorable results in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race on Saturday. The Montreal Canadiens dominated the Islanders on Saturday, keeping New York from overtaking Detroit on points. In saying this, Detroit owns the regulation wins tiebreaker over both the Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Detroit is seeking to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2016. They still have the leg up over some teams in this race. However, they need to start piling as many points as they can over the next few weeks. The Red Wings return to action on Tuesday night when they take on the Ottawa Senators.