For the second consecutive season, Arkansas has reached the March Madness Sweet Sixteen under John Calipari with a back-and-forth win over High Point. Although not the way fans imagined, the Razorback faithful is still grateful for another successful NCAA Tournament victory.

Arkansas has now reached the Sweet Sixteen for the fifth time in the last six seasons, including both under Calipari. After upsetting two-seed St. John's to get there in 2025, the Razorbacks were nearly on the wrong side of a March Madness upset before squeezing it out at the end to beat High Point.

(4) Arkansas SURVIVES AND ADVANCES 🐗 Razorbacks take a battle against (12) High Point 94-88 to move on to the Sweet 16 🔥#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ezpTtRj5kw — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2026

While some Arkansas fans were concerned with the close score, all most fans cared about was Darius Acuff Jr.'s heroic performance in the win. Acuff single-handedly carried the team to victory with 36 points and six assists, including multiple clutch buckets late in the second half.

“Darius Acuff sues the Cinderella into the ground,” one fan tweeted.

“IS DARIUS ACUFF THE BEST PLAYER IN THE COUNTRY??”

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“What a game! Best of the tourney so far. Go Hogs! Beat that AZ.”

“[Darius Acuff] is the best player to ever play at Arkansas.”

“So incredible! Love this team so much!”

Acuff's 36 points set the record for the most points scored in a single season in Arkansas basketball history. The 2026 SEC Player of the Year continues to slowly increase his NBA Draft stock, which already has him as a consensus top-10 pick.

Arkansas now awaits the winner of No. 1-seeded Arizona and No. 9-seeded Utah State. If they pull off yet another upset, the Razorbacks will clinch their first Elite Eight appearance in 2022, when Eric Musselman took them to the regional final in consecutive seasons.