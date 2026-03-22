The NHL's marquee matchup on Saturday night was a clash between two Original Six franchises. The Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins are chasing each other in the Eastern Conference Wild Card race. In fact, both teams entered the game owning both Wild Card spots. They ended the night still in the playoffs, but it was the Bruins who emerged victorious at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Morgan Geekie dished out three assists to play a large role in the victory. However, the main driver was goaltender Jeremy Swayman. The Anchorage, Alaska native made 41 saves in the win over Detroit on Saturday. His performance also drew massive praise from his head coach, Marco Sturm.

“That was the best I’ve seen (Swayman) play since I’ve been around,” Sturm said, via NHL.com. “He was unbelievable — he won the game for us.”

Sturm, a longtime NHLer in his own right, was not alone in delivering glowing reviews of Swayman's performance. Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan told reporters that he liked how his Wings played. In the end, though, credit went to the goaltender wearing the opponent's sweater.

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“I liked our game — I think if we play that game over again and get some puck luck, we might score a few more times,” McLellan said. “But you also have to tip your cap to the goaltender for playing a great game.”

Swayman has played like one of the best goaltenders in the league this year. He has the third-highest WAR among goalies, according to Evolving Hockey. Additionally, he ranks third for Goals Saved Above Expected this season. He carries a .908 save percentage through 47 games in 2025-26.

The Bruins are now in sole possession of the first Wild Card spot in the East. Boston will look to build upon this small lead on Tuesday night when it returns to action against the Toronto Maple Leafs.