The Columbus Blue Jackets closed out their road swing with a statement performance Monday night, grinding out a physical 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.

It was the second night of a back-to-back for Columbus, yet the Blue Jackets showed little fatigue, leaning on resilience, timely scoring, and steady goaltending to secure their third consecutive victory. After the game, captain Boone Jenner summed up the effort in blunt, emotional terms, emphasizing how much the win meant to the group.

“Gutsy, gutsy win,” Jenner said, via NHL.com. “Played for each other and did everything we could, gave everything we had, and got the result. I loved the way we played and battled for each other. Jet kept us in it and made some huge saves when he needed to. We just kept coming and we were able to get some goals.”

Jenner backed up his words on the ice, opening the scoring late in the first period when he redirected a centering feed from Cole Sillinger past Ottawa goaltender Leevi Merilainen. That early breakthrough set the tone for a game Columbus largely controlled.

Jet Greaves once again answered the call in the net. While Ottawa struggled to generate sustained pressure, Greaves was sharp when tested, finishing with 27 saves to frustrate the home crowd.

Columbus also received strong contributions throughout the lineup. Damon Severson recorded a goal and an assist, while Cole Sillinger and Charlie Coyle each chipped in two helpers. The Blue Jackets improved to 17-15-6, continuing a surge that has followed a difficult stretch earlier in the season.

For Ottawa, the loss marked a sour end to 2025. Jake Sanderson scored the lone goal, while Tim Stutzle extended his point streak to 10 games with an assist. Still, the Senators dropped their third straight game, and frustration was evident as some fans booed the team off the ice.

With Linus Ullmark away from the club for personal reasons, Merilainen was made to start against Columbus and faced consistent pressure throughout the night.

The Blue Jackets will try to build on this momentum as they push deeper into the playoff race. If the “gutsy” identity Jenner described continues to show up nightly, Columbus may be turning a corner at the perfect time.