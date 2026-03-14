The Los Angeles Kings took on the New York Islanders on Friday night. This contest came as part of an East Coast road trip that will see them take on the New Jersey Devils before facing the New York Islanders in Artemi Panarin's return game. The focus on Friday, though, was soon-to-be-retired star Anze Kopitar.

Kopitar and the Kings claimed a big win over the Islanders on Friday. Los Angeles raced out to a three-goal lead in the first period. In the end, New York's late rally failed, and Los Angeles claimed two huge points. During this contest, Kopitar scored a goal, bringing him within a point of tying the team's all-time points record.

“(Kopitar is) obviously one of the best 200-foot players ever,” Kings forward Alex Turcotte said on Friday of the future Hall of Famer, via NHL.com. “So, yeah, he got the puck to me, I got it to Mikey (Anderson), and then Mikey made a great play to him. And it's obviously pretty cool, playing with him. I’ve learned so much. I didn't even know he was that close (to Dionne). So, it's pretty cool.”

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Kopitar is one of the greatest players to wear a Kings uniform. He captained the team to two Stanley Cups in the early to mid 2010s. These Cups remain the only two championships in franchise history, as well. Kopitar has skated in 103 career postseason games, scoring 27 goals and 89 points in those contests.

The 38-year-old announced his plans to retire following the 2025-26 season back in September.