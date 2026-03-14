Team USA is about to face their toughest test of the 2026 World Baseball Classic yet, as on Sunday, they will be taking on Dominican Republic in the semifinal of the competition. After being jolted wide awake by a loss to Italy, USA locked in on Friday and handled their business against Canada, taking a 5-3 win in the quarterfinal to punch their ticket to the next round of the competition.

That win did not come without its fair share of nervous moments. Canada trimmed USA's lead to just two runs thanks to a three-run bottom of the sixth inning, but USA nipped that in the bud — with Mason Miller shutting the door in the bottom of the ninth with an electric outing that saw him strike out the side.

USA is still brimming with confidence; in fact, centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong wants all the smoke with Dominican Republic, especially with Paul Skenes about to start for the team.

“We know what we have in this clubhouse,” Crow-Armstrong told Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports in his postgame interview. “I think it's just most important that when it's not always easy, not the cleanest, we're still getting the job done, someway, somehow. We're really looking forward to waking up one of these days.”

"We want the electricity, the energy in the crowd… Whatever [Skenes] is gonna give them, it's gonna be good." More from @Ken_Rosenthal with @USABaseball's David Bednar and Pete Crow-Armstrong as they prepare to face the Dominican Republic in the Semifinal. pic.twitter.com/SQKpl5X141 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 14, 2026

Can Team USA defy odds, overcome Dominican Republic in 2026 WBC?

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The Dominican Republic are in their golden era of baseball, and this cannot be any more apparent in how they've handled business throughout the 2026 World Baseball Classic thus far. They have an overall run differential of plus-41 in the competition in the aftermath of their 10-0 win over South Korea.

Whatever the case may be, Crow-Armstrong and Team USA are ready for whatever comes their way.

“That's what we're looking forward to. We want the electricity, the energy in the crowd. That's why we're throwing Mr. Skenes out there. Whatever he's gonna give them, it's gonna be good,” Crow-Armstrong added.