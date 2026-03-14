On Friday, the Dominican Republic steamrolled its way past Korea 10-0 in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Now, they will square off against the United States after defeating Canada 5-3 in their quarterfinal matchup.

The game will take place on Sunday.

Afterward, New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells, whose mother is of Dominican descent, gave the best answer possible when asked if he feels more Dominican, per Jomboy Media.

“I feel more Dominican every day,” Wells said.

Austin Wells says he feels more Dominican everyday pic.twitter.com/qPUwInubvW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 14, 2026

In one at-bat, Wells hit a three-run homer. Additionally, Cristopher Sanchez finished with eight strikeouts in five innings pitched. Also, Juan Soto became a highlight reel with his swim move towards home plate in the fourth inning off a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. RBI.

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Over the course of the World Baseball Classic, Wells is 2-for-11 and batting .182. Last year, Wells batted .219 with 88 hits, 21 home runs, 71 RBIs, and 51 runs scored with the Yankees. Meanwhile, the Yankees matched the Toronto Blue Jays with a 94-68 record in the American League East. Ultimately, the Yankees would lose to the Blue Jays in four games in the ALDS.

The Dominican Republic has competed in every single World Baseball Classic since the first tournament in 2006. In 2013, the Dominican Republic won its first World Baseball Classic. However, they didn't make it past the first round of the 2023 tournament.

Nevertheless, they finished in the top four in their pool, qualifying them for 2026.

On Saturday, Puerto Rico and Italy will play in their quarterfinal matchup. Afterward, Venezuela will play against Japan in the other quarterfinal matchup.