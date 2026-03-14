The confetti has barely settled on the pavement of Fourth Avenue, yet the Lombardi Trophy’s glow already casts a long shadow over the future. Winning a Super Bowl is a Herculean feat, of course. Repeating as champs? Now that is a dance with destiny that requires cold-blooded roster management. The Seattle Seahawks are fresh off a dominant 2025 campaign that re-established “The Dark Side” defense as the gold standard of the NFL. They have no plans of resting on their laurels.

General manager John Schneider has already fired his first major salvo of the 2026 offseason by securing wideout and return ace Rashid Shaheed to a three-year, $51 million extension. It was a necessary move to keep the vertical threat alive for Sam Darnold. Let’s be real, though — the job is far from finished. Mike Macdonald cannot afford to look at his current roster through rose-colored glasses. The next move should be about survival in a league designed to tear champions apart.

Emerald city's golden run

To understand where the Seahawks must go, we have to appreciate the heights they just scaled. The 2025 season was nothing short of a masterpiece. Seattle claimed the NFC West and the conference's top seed for the first time in a decade. Under Macdonald's guidance along with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, the team transformed into a balanced juggernaut. Jaxon Smith-Njigba redefined the wideout position. He hauled in a franchise-record 1,793 yards and earned Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Meanwhile, the defense was anchored by Devon Witherspoon and Leonard Williams. It led the league in scoring defense. The journey culminated in a surgical 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. The Seahawks just proved they were the most complete team in football. It was a season of broken records and shattered expectations, leaving the 12s with a hunger for more.

Early waves of free agency

Success, however, comes with a steep price tag. The 2026 free agency period has already forced the Seahawks to make some agonizing choices. The biggest blow was undoubtedly the departure of Kenneth Walker III. He was the engine of the 2025 ground game who chased a massive payday with the Kansas City Chiefs. Losing a 135-yard Super Bowl MVP is a bitter pill to swallow, especially with Zach Charbonnet still working his way back from a late-February ACL surgery.

On the defensive side, the secondary took a hit with Tariq Woolen heading to Philadelphia and Coby Bryant signing with the Bears. Schneider has countered by prioritizing continuity where possible. He re-signed cornerback Josh Jobe and special teams stalwarts like Brady Russell. However, the crown jewel of the early window remains the Shaheed deal. By keeping the league’s premier return specialist and a proven deep threat, Seattle has ensured that JSN won't have to face double-teams on every snap. Yet, even with Shaheed locked in, the roster feels top-heavy and dangerously thin at a few critical junctions.

Backfield hammer

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The next move the Seahawks must make is to sign a veteran, bell-cow running back to replace the void left by Walker. Sure, keeping Shaheed helps the passing game. Still, this offense is predicated on physical dominance and the threat of the run. With Charbonnet’s availability for the start of the 2026 season in serious doubt, the Seahawks are currently looking at a backfield that lacks a proven primary option.

Relying solely on Darnold’s arm, even after his resurgent championship year, is a recipe for disaster if there is no ground game to keep defenses honest. As of this writing, the market still features high-upside veterans like Joe Mixon or Brian Robinson Jr. These players can handle 20 carries a game and provide the pass-blocking reliability that a championship-defense-first team requires. Bringing in a veteran back isn't just a luxury but a mandate. Without a reliable hammer in the backfield, the play-action shots to Shaheed and Smith-Njigba will lose their bite. With that, the Seahawks' ball-control identity will vanish.

Solidifying the dark side

Beyond the backfield, Seattle must act aggressively to secure one more veteran cornerback to start opposite Witherspoon. The departures of Woolen and Bryant have left the cupboards remarkably bare in a division that features high-octane passing attacks in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Yes, Jobe proved he can handle a starting role during the playoff run. That said, the lack of depth behind him is terrifying. In the modern NFL, you don't just need two good corners; you need four.

The Seahawks have the cap space to lure a relatively high-end starter who can bridge the gap until the draft. If the Seahawks enter the 2026 season with a “wait and see” approach at cornerback, they are asking for “The Dark Side” to be exploited by every offensive coordinator with a clipboard.

Securing a veteran corner allows Witherspoon the freedom to roam and create chaos. That is exactly how this defense became the league's best. The Shaheed signing was a great start, but the Seahawks need to balance the books by fortifying the positions that actually win championships in January: the running game and the secondary.