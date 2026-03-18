It's the fourth year of the Cleveland Cavaliers' contending journey with Donovan Mitchell in town, and they are yet to make it past the second round of the NBA playoffs. But if there ever was a year for the Cavs to make it deep into the playoffs, it's in 2026, when they made the aggressive move of acquiring James Harden, the 36-year-old veteran, for the original member of their core four, Darius Garland, who's only 26 years of age.

The trade for Harden signaled the Cavs' intention of expediting their contending timeline, gunning for supremacy in a wide-open Eastern Conference playoff picture. Harden gives the Cavs a higher floor than Garland did, and he's at least achieved more playoff success than anyone on the roster, giving them another battle-tested player to try and get over the hump.

But in the playoffs, oftentimes, matchups play such a huge part in determining a team's chance of mounting a championship run. The Cavs unluckily ran into the red-hot Indiana Pacers last year, lost a first-round matchup back in 2023 to the more physically-imposing New York Knicks, and then ran into the eventual champion Boston Celtics in 2024.

However, it does look like the Cavs are in a position be lucky this time around, only if they enter the postseason at full strength.

Here is the playoff seeding scenario that the Cavs should hope for with less than one month to go before the playoffs begin.

Cavs stay in fourth, draw Magic in first round, face Pistons in second round

At present, the Cavs are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings, as they are currently behind the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, and New York Knicks. They endured a slow start to the 2025-26 season, which is what pushed them to remodel the team during the trade deadline, bringing Harden in and turning De'Andre Hunter and Lonzo Ball into viable playoff rotation pieces in Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis.

This slow start caused many fans to panic towards the start of the campaign, but this might be what enables them to make a deep playoff run in the first place.

The Cavs should be favored in any first-round matchup regardless of which team comes up against them. The Toronto Raptors might pose difficulties, but that was before Cleveland hit its stride with Harden and Jarrett Allen. Nonetheless, they do not want to tempt fate against Toronto, a team that's taken three games against them this season.

Cleveland did handle Miami last year, but the Heat have a much better lineup this year, and they have been playing great basketball in recent weeks, hitting their stride with less than a month to go before the playoffs. The Philadelphia 76ers would be an ideal matchup, but given their injury woes, they do not have nearly enough firepower to climb all the way to fifth.

The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets could be good matchups for the Cavs, but playoff battles against teams with nothing to lose are never fun for teams that are feeling a sense of urgency in their contending timeline.

This makes a matchup against the Magic the ideal one for the Cavs.

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Orlando doesn't have the depth to go toe to toe with Cleveland, and they are missing a few key guys at present — with Franz Wagner and Anthony Black dealing with serious-looking injuries. They might return come playoff time, but it's not quite clear just how well they'd be able to play considering how lengthy their absences have been.

To that end, facing the Magic seems like the most ideal first-round matchup for the Cavs. The Magic pose serious enough of a threat to the Cavs, being a playoff team over the past few years, that Cleveland won't be letting their guard down, and they also, on paper at least, shouldn't have enough resources to overcome the Cavs in a seven-game series.

If they do end up defeating the Magic, they are also avoiding a potential second-round matchup against either of the Celtics or Knicks, two of the three teams that sent them home in the playoffs over the past three seasons. This should at least set them up for what is an easier matchup on paper against the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons have established themselves as a legitimate contending team this season, but their playoff mettle is yet to be tested. Last year, they were still a merely “happy to be there” kind of playoff team, but this year, they are a favorite: do they have the mentality to fight off teams that will be gunning for their head as the hunted?

There are also a few ways to better prepare for the Pistons matchup from a Cavs perspective. Bringing Harden in gives them one less defensive liability; while he isn't the best defender, and his lateral quickness isn't the best considering how old he is. But he has more size than Garland and is much better to integrate into a more resolute team defensive gameplan.

The Pistons are also relying on a few players who will be dared to make open shots from the perimeter. Their best perimeter defender, Ausar Thompson, has significant shortcomings on offense. They have questionable secondary shot-creation; Daniss Jenkins' purple patch appears to be over, Marcus Sasser can get targeted on defense, and Caris LeVert is like a box of chocolates.

If the Cavs can slow down Cade Cunningham, there are going to be questions about who the Pistons will run to for offense. Jalen Duren has been great all year, but Cleveland has the Allen-Evan Mobley pairing to at least make life difficult for him. Tobias Harris is not an esteemed playoff performer.

Scoring in the halfcourt becomes much more important in the playoffs, and the Pistons have significant question marks on that end — unlike the Knicks and the Celtics.

This is not to say that the Pistons would be an easy matchup at all. They can also suffocate the Cavs with defense and physicality, which have been their calling card this season. But in the playoffs, there are scarcely any easy matchups. There are matchups easier than others, however, and the Pistons are definitely looking more beatable in a postseason setting than the other contenders in the East.

The Cavs-Pistons season series is also tied at 2-2, suggesting that the teams are closer to one another in caliber than the standings would suggest.