The Columbus Blue Jackets have suffered a huge setback in their playoff push, as defenseman Damon Severson will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 NHL season after undergoing shoulder surgery performed on Thursday, the team announced Friday.

Severson sustained the injury during the third period of Columbus' March 26 matchup against the Montreal Canadiens after a shoulder-to-shoulder collision with forward Zachary Bolduc. He exited the game and has not played since. The procedure to repair the damage was confirmed as successful by the President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell.

The 31-year-old was a reliable contributor this season, appearing in 71 games and amassing eight goals and 24 assists for 32 points. He averaged 21:04 of ice time per game, ranking third on the team, while his 24 assists and 32 points placed him second among Blue Jackets defensemen. He also recorded 93 shots on goal, 45 penalty minutes, and a +18 plus/minus rating.

Severson has played 855 NHL games between Columbus and the New Jersey Devils, accumulating 81 goals and 267 assists for 348 points. Since joining the Blue Jackets in June 2023, he has racked up 85 points (23 goals, 62 assists) in 208 games.

Severson's absence comes at a crucial stage of the season. Columbus currently holds a 38-26-12 record with 88 points through 76 games, placing them fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They are tied with the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, with just six games remaining. The team is also in a slump, having dropped five consecutive games.

The Blue Jackets will look to stay in the playoff race without one of their most relied-upon defensemen when they return to action Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets.