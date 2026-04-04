The New York Mets have some cause for concern after star left fielder Juan Soto, who reached base in the first inning of their clash against the San Francisco Giants, had to exit the game early after suffering an injury while running the bases. In the first inning, Soto, while going from first to third on an RBI single from Bo Bichette, started grimacing just as he was about to touch the third base bag.

It's not quite clear just how severe this knock Soto suffered is. But at the very least, Soto feels that it was serious enough for him to have to exit the game for the Mets.

Juan Soto has left the game after getting injured while running the bases in the 1st inning. pic.twitter.com/KsZTDv8Z8k — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 4, 2026

Later in the night, Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that Soto sustained some hamstring tightness. Considering the lingering and tricky nature of soft-tissue injuries, erring on the side of caution, especially this early in the season, is the correct decision.

With Soto exiting, the Mets called upon Tyrone Taylor to take his place at left field. Taylor has since gone hitless in three at-bats. Even without Soto, New York is still leading San Francisco in the top of the seventh by six runs, 8-2, at the time of writing.

Juan Soto has been very good for the Mets to start 2026

Heading into their Friday night clash against the Giants, Soto has been largely himself for the Mets. No early season slumps came Soto's way, as he entered the night with an OPS of .894 to go with one home run and five runs batted in.

Considering the nature of hamstring injuries, Soto, more likely than not, is going to miss a game or two for the Mets. From the legs is where power hitters start generating force, and the Mets, knowing how much of the 2026 season is left, will be very careful as Soto works his way back.