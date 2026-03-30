The Columbus Blue Jackets have vastly improved under head coach Rick Bowness after a midseason coaching change. However, there are still some legitimate growing pains this young team needs to experience before it is ready to take the next step. Columbus fans saw as much on Sunday against the Boston Bruins.

The Blue Jackets owned a 3-0 lead in the third period. However, Boston scored three in the final frame to force overtime. The game went to a shootout, where the Bruins came out on top with a crucial 4-3 victory late in the season.

“We got away from being aggressive, and we did, and I thought we got very selfish with the puck,” Bowness said after the loss on Sunday, via NHL.com. “Some of these guys, they've got a lot to learn about how to play in this League at this time of year. It gets harder and harder and harder, and we're going to keep reminding them and reminding them every day how hard it is to win at this time of the year, and you just can't get away.”

There is some good news for the Blue Jackets. They remain in possession of the final Wild Card berth in the Eastern Conference. However, they need to create some space between them and the remaining field, as three teams are within a point of them. The Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, and Philadelphia Flyers are all on Columbus's heels.

Columbus has lost three of its last four contests and is looking to recapture some momentum. The Blue Jackets return to the ice on Tuesday night against Sebastian Aho and the Carolina Hurricanes.